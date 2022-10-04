Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

