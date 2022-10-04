Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 414,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

