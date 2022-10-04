ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $81,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after buying an additional 105,866 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth $611,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of IGHG opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.