Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

WPC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

