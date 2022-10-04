Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.05.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
