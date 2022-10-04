Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £63,626.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £313.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,343.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,267.58. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

BRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

