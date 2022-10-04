Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $261.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

