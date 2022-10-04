Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.
ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.88.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $261.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
