Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Bhf

Stock analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on the stock.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Aurubis has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

