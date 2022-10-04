LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LG Display has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

