Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,427 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $719,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

