GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

