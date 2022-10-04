GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $297.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

