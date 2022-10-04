GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

