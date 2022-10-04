GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $396.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

