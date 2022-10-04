GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

