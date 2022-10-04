Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

