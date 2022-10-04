Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $228,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,489.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,576 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 188,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 187,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

EMD stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.