Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,904 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

SCHV opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

