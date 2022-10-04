Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Raised by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

