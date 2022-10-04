Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

