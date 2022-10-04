Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

