Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

