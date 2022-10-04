Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
