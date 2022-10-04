Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.