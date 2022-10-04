Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

NYSE MA opened at $290.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.