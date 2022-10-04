Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
