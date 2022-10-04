Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 448,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

