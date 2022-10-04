Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31,943 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,943 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

