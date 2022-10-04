Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 892,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

