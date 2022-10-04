Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.