Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.