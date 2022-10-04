NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

