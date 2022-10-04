Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

