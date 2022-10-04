CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Shares of PG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

