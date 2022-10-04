Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

