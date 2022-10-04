Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

