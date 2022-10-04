AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 131.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 102.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

