Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,034,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

