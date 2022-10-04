Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

