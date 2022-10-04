Bison Wealth LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,949,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

