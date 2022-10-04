Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 7,418 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 361,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iron Mountain by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 322,238 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

