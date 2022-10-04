Bison Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.