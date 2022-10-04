Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

