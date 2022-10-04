Bison Wealth LLC Sells 422 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
