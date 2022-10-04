Bison Wealth LLC Sells 422 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.