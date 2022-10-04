Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

