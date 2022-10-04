Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $522.93 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.66. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

