Bison Wealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.23 and a 200-day moving average of $466.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.