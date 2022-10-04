The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

