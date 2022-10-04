Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day moving average is $252.90. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $211.38 and a 1 year high of $294.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

