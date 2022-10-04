Raymond James Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $68.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

